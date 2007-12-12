Sports hero Ryan receives OBE from the Queen at Palace

hellomagazineWeb
The former Welsh international received special dispensation to take the day off from training to attend the Buckingham Palace ceremony
Ryan beamed with pride as the Queen pinned the medal to his lapel
12 DECEMBER 2007
As the rest of the Manchester United team trained for a Champions League match one player was given the day off to fulfill a very special appointment. Winger Ryan Giggs had a date at Buckingham Palace to pick up his OBE from the Queen on Tuesday.
His boss and mentor, Sir Alex Ferguson, who received his knighthood in 1999, had only one piece of advice for the sports star – to enjoy the occasion.
And Ryan - who scored his 100th premier league goal for Man Utd at the weekend - clearly savoured the experience, smiling broadly as the monarch pinned the award to his lapel.
Afterwards, the former Welsh international, called it "a very proud day", adding: "I'm lucky to play for such a great club."
