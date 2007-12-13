hellomagazineWeb
Famous faces from the audience, including Ben and his wife Sophie, mingled with cast members in dramatic stage costume at the ballet bash
Charley's daughters Doone Yasmin and Kinvara Atalanta were among those enjoying a magical night out
13 DECEMBER 2007
Heavyweight names from the UK's small screen, including Ben Elton and Robert Lindsay, joined a host of familiar faces bringing TV glam to a performance of The Snow Queen, which kicked off the English National Ballet's Christmas offerings.
TV chat show hosts Richard and Judy made the evening a family affair by sharing it with their 20-year-old daughter Chloe, as did Dougray Scott. The British actor, who is about to embark on a cultural venture of his own playing Leontes in an upcoming screen version of Shakespearean classic A Winter's Tale, was accompanied by his wife Claire and daughter Eden.
Also mingling with cast members in fantastical costumes were Doone Yasmin and Kinvara Atalanta Boorman - the daughters of Ewan McGregor's 41-year-old road-trip companion Charley Boorman - and veteran rocker Rod Stewart, who was accompanied by wife Penny.
