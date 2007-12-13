Cerys' heart-warming encounter with 'superstar' children

hellomagazineWeb
Among those who inspired jungle contestant Cerys was 11-year-old Jack. Despite suffering from brittle bones he competed in a mini-marathon
Shayne Ward put the X-Factor into the Westminster Abbey festivities by performing Over The Rainbow for the assembled invitees
13 DECEMBER 2007
An emotional Cerys Matthews was among high-profile guests paying tribute to Britain's bravest youngsters recently. There were tears and smiles in equal measure at the Westminster Abbey service, which was also attended by former Ground Force builder Tommy Walsh and pop supremo Simon Cowell.
Dressed in an elegant winter coat and black dress, the I'm A Celebrity... star stepped up to the lectern to read a passage from the Bible. She was followed by X-Factor winner Shayne Ward, who performed Over The Rainbow.
Afterwards the jungle beauty had a moving encounter with wheelchair-bound Jack Binstead. The 11-year-old suffers from brittle bones, but still managed to compete in the mini London Marathon. "I think the superstars here are the children - it's very inspiring," said mum-of-two Cerys.
