The stunning pictures, which show the 26-year-old socialite wearing nothing but a lick of body paint, are part of the global campaign for her bubbly new refreshment
In the ads a naked Paris is portrayed sparkling against the parched backdrop of California's Mojave Desert
While on the promotional trail in Berlin this week, Paris revealed she's got other things on her mind, too. "I am looking for a nice boy," she admitted
13 DECEMBER 2007
Adorned from head-to-toe in shimmering body paint, Paris Hilton looked like a character straight out of the classic James Bond film Goldfinger. The dramatic shots, which portray her against a backdrop of California's Mojave Desert, have nothing to do with the 007 franchise, however. Instead, they were taken to promote the 26-year-old's latest venture.
Adding to her already extensive portfolio of jewellery, perfume and clothes lines, the hotel heiress has just launched her own range of sparkling wine, which comes in a golden-hued can.
Paris – who was in Berlin this week on the promotional trail for her new product – has more than just work on her mind at the moment, though. She's on the lookout for someone to share her life with. "Right now I'm single, but I am looking for a nice boy," she reveals. And she knows exactly what qualities he should posess. "He should be funny, smart and loyal," she elucidated.
