Dita serves up stunning cocktail glass routine at intimate gig

14 DECEMBER 2007



With her usually alabaster skin taking on a sun-kissed glow from the citrus-hued illumination, burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese turned in a juicy performance at an intimate show this week.



The performance at a former church in the capital took place in front close friends and personally selected invitees, and was a promotional event for the orange-based liqueur Cointreau, for which Dita is an ambassador.



"This was the perfect excuse for me to get back into my glass," said the performer, who returned to her familiar format in which she climbs into a huge cocktail glass. "Only this is bigger, better, and I think more polished, than my Martini glass routine."



Dita - whose divorce from goth rocker Marilyn Manson comes through around Christmas - certainly impressed the audience, who greeted her arrival on stage with enthusiastic cheers. She had slipped into a sparkling, Swarovki crystal-encrusted stage outfit to perform, after arriving in an elegant John Galliano gown which was a personal gift from the designer.