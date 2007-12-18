Race to decide hellomagazine.com's hunkiest man heats up

18 DECEMBER 2007



When it comes to determining the most appealing guy of 2007 hellomagazine.com readers certainly haven't been shy in making their opinions known. With voting still underway nearly a staggering 32,000 votes have been cast.



Storming ahead with almost 40 per cent of the total votes is House's maverick medic, English actor Hugh Laurie. Quickly closing on him is handsome 24 star Kiefer Sutherland, who after a slow start has stormed into second place with an overall 22 per cent. Also proving a popular choice is Daniel Craig. The man who won James Bond a whole new legion of female fans with his tough portrayal of 007 currently ranks third with 12 per cent of the votes.



At the moment the race for fourth place is neck-and-neck with Brit actor Clive Owen, Prince Harry, Last King Of Scotland star James McAvoy, Transformers hunk Shia LaBeouf and blue-eyed boy Jonathan Rhys Meyers all weighing in with between 1,900 and 1,090 votes.



Seriously in need of some support meanwhile are Blood Diamond star Djimon Hounsou and Spooks' Raza Jaffrey, in ninth and tenth places.



The final result is up to you, so don't miss the chance to give your favourite a boost. Get clicking in hellomagazine.com's online poll now, before voting closes on December 31.