Marcia and Teri prepare ethical gifts for 'Housewives' crew

18 DECEMBER 2007



With Christmas just a week away, US actresses Marcia Cross and Teri Hatcher found an ethical, eco-friendly way to wrap gifts for the cast and crew of their hit show Desperate Housewives.



The glamorous pair spent the day putting presents - which included music CDs and luxury chocolates - into Feed 1 Bags, which they had bought especially for that purpose.



Launched by Lauren Bush - the niece of US president George Bush - the £30 bags each raise enough funds for the World Food Programme to provide a child in a developing country with a basic meal every day of the academic year. They are also environmentally sound, being made from organically grown jute.