The glam US actresses spent the day packing presents for the show's cast and crew into charity bags which raise funds to provide food for disadvantaged children in developing countries
18 DECEMBER 2007
With Christmas just a week away, US actresses Marcia Cross and Teri Hatcher found an ethical, eco-friendly way to wrap gifts for the cast and crew of their hit show Desperate Housewives.
The glamorous pair spent the day putting presents - which included music CDs and luxury chocolates - into Feed 1 Bags, which they had bought especially for that purpose.
Launched by Lauren Bush - the niece of US president George Bush - the £30 bags each raise enough funds for the World Food Programme to provide a child in a developing country with a basic meal every day of the academic year. They are also environmentally sound, being made from organically grown jute.
