Pamela Anderson's marriage to Rick hits a rocky patch

18 DECEMBER 2007



The two-month marriage between former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and her husband Rick Salomon is reported to be in difficulties, although according to an entry in the glamorous celebrity's website the pair are "working things out".



The blonde beauty apparently separated from 39-year-old Rick last Thursday and then filed for divorce the next day, citing irreconcilable differences. By Monday, however, the situation seemed to have calmed down, with the couple spotted out shopping together in their Malibu hometown. Pamela then posted a message on her blog indicating the couple were smoothing things over.



British Columbia-born Pam wed her some-time actor and producer beau on October 6 in Las Vegas during a brief break between shows with onstage magician Hans Klok, for whom she has been acting as an assistant.



Although she's been invited to appear in another lavish spectacular in the casino town since the magic show ended, the Canadian mum-of-two says she has no plans to return to the spotlight just yet. Instead, she's planning to focus on family life.



"I'll do a few stage appearances soon, to fulfil the exhibitionist in me, but committing to years in Vegas is not going to work for my family," says the 40-year-old, adding: "I'm going to work on my dream now and stay home!".