Wayne and Coleen reveal wedding plans exclusively to HELLO!

18 DECEMBER 2007



It was October 2003 when Wayne Rooney and Coleen McLoughlin - then both 17 - got engaged one year after they fell for each other when he mended her bike chain. Now the countdown to the couple's dream wedding has begun, after they finally set a month for the happy occasion.



"It's going to be June," Coleen tells HELLO! magazine in an exclusive interview in this week's issue. "We always wanted to get married but it was a question of when… Now we have a better idea we can start planning it. As soon as we knew the month I started looking for locations and when we make our decision on that then I can put a precise date in the diary."



With Wayne's busy football schedule, finding time for the ceremony - and the honeymoon - was proving difficult. But with England out of the running for Euro 2008, the couple have finally been able to make plans. "When we failed to qualify, as devastating as that was, we were able to come up with some firm dates," explains 22-year-old Wayne. "So I guess there is some up side to it."



In the special ten-page report, the couple give the inside story on their rock-solid relationship, and reveal how preparations are shaping up for their big day. Top of Coleen's list is finding the perfect dress. "I spent two days in London going round all the boutiques and I tried on loads," she says. "I've now got a shape in my head that suits me, but I haven't found it yet."



