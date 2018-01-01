hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The 16-year-old actress has revealed she is expecting her first child with long-term boyfriend Casey, 19
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photo to enlarge
19 DECEMBER 2007
Until now it has been largely older sister Britney who has made headlines, but this week Jamie Lynn Spears earned column inches of her own when she confirmed she is expecting her first child by long-term boyfriend Casey Aldridge.
Jamie, who is about three months pregnant, admits the news came as a complete surprise. "It was a shock for both of us. So unexpected," says the star of American high school TV show Zoey 101. "I was in complete and total shock, and so was he."
She and Casey apparently waited a few weeks before breaking the news to her parents just before Thanksgiving in November. "I needed to work out what I would do for myself before I let anyone's opinion affect my decision" Jamie Lynn says.
The young actress, who met her 19-year-old beau in church, is currently based in Los Angeles, but apparently wants to return to her home state of Louisiana to raise the baby.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.