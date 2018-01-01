Britney's younger sister Jamie Lynn confirms she's pregnant

19 DECEMBER 2007



Until now it has been largely older sister Britney who has made headlines, but this week Jamie Lynn Spears earned column inches of her own when she confirmed she is expecting her first child by long-term boyfriend Casey Aldridge.



Jamie, who is about three months pregnant, admits the news came as a complete surprise. "It was a shock for both of us. So unexpected," says the star of American high school TV show Zoey 101. "I was in complete and total shock, and so was he."



She and Casey apparently waited a few weeks before breaking the news to her parents just before Thanksgiving in November. "I needed to work out what I would do for myself before I let anyone's opinion affect my decision" Jamie Lynn says.



The young actress, who met her 19-year-old beau in church, is currently based in Los Angeles, but apparently wants to return to her home state of Louisiana to raise the baby.



