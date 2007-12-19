hellomagazineWeb
Jokingly pretending to take a bite out of her courage medal, the dad of four was clearly a hit with Milly and her sister Alice. He joined them at the annual bash for children who have been patients at the world famous children's hospital this year
Tess, 36, also brought smiles to the faces of the brave youngsters at the festive event
19 DECEMBER 2007
Liverpudlian legend Sir Paul McCartney proved he's in tune with the musical tastes of the younger generation this week when he joined in a karaoke session at the Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital's annual Christmas party. As well as playing the mandolin, the former Beatle enthusiastically sang along to the S Club 7 hit song Don't Stop Movin'.
"Sir Paul had everyone singing along," said one parent at the event in a London's Coram Fields, a seven-acre playground for children, which had been decked out with fake snow elves and reindeer. "The children were thrilled, but it was even more of a treat for the parents."
The big-hearted singer took time to chat and joke with some of the 1,500 children, including nine-year-old Milly Pyne who was recently honoured at the Children of Courage Awards.
He greeted the brave little girl from Ulverston, Cumbria, who underwent surgery this year, with a huge hug and cheekily pretended to take a bite out of her medal. Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly and her fellow TV presenter husband Vernon Kay were also among the celebrities bringing Christmas cheer to the festivities.
