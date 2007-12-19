Celebrities

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

Jokingly pretending to take a bite out of her courage medal, the dad of four was clearly a hit with Milly and her sister Alice. He joined them at the annual bash for children who have been patients at the world famous children's hospital this year
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge

Tess, 36, also brought smiles to the faces of the brave youngsters at the festive event
Photo: © Rex

Sir Paul joins festive karaoke session with Great Ormond St kids

19 DECEMBER 2007

Liverpudlian legend Sir Paul McCartney proved he's in tune with the musical tastes of the younger generation this week when he joined in a karaoke session at the Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital's annual Christmas party. As well as playing the mandolin, the former Beatle enthusiastically sang along to the S Club 7 hit song Don't Stop Movin'.

"Sir Paul had everyone singing along," said one parent at the event in a London's Coram Fields, a seven-acre playground for children, which had been decked out with fake snow elves and reindeer. "The children were thrilled, but it was even more of a treat for the parents."

The big-hearted singer took time to chat and joke with some of the 1,500 children, including nine-year-old Milly Pyne who was recently honoured at the Children of Courage Awards.

He greeted the brave little girl from Ulverston, Cumbria, who underwent surgery this year, with a huge hug and cheekily pretended to take a bite out of her medal. Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly and her fellow TV presenter husband Vernon Kay were also among the celebrities bringing Christmas cheer to the festivities.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button