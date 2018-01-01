Posh braves freezing London temperatures to hit the shops in style

20 DECEMBER 2007



As one fifth of the most successful girl pop group of all time, and the wife of one of Britain's favourite football exports, Victoria Beckham is more than used to attracting attention. The 33-year-old Spice Girl stood out against the crowd in London this week for reasons aside from her celebrity status, however.



Browsing the shops in London Posh braved almost sub-zero temperatures clad in an outfit more suited to the sunny climes of California, where she and her family are now based. While fellow shoppers were wrapped up in their winter woollies to pick up some last minute Christmas presents, the singer stepped out in a slinky long-sleeved dress and bare legs, with no sign of a jacket in sight.



The scene unfolded as Victoria indulged in her favourite hobby while momentarily back on home turf for the UK leg of her tour with the Spice Girls. British fans have been especially enthusiastic about her performance, apparently greeting every solo with rapturous applause and loud cheers.