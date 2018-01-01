'Strictly' winner Alesha set to scoop millions after dance victory

24 DECEMBER 2007



Former Mis-Teeq singer Alesha Dixon certainly has plenty to celebrate this Christmas. As well as being crowned champion of this year's hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing, the 29-year-old is being tipped to waltz her way into a fortune over the next 12 months.



"She's a very attractive girl and as she's now red-hot, she should have the most amazing year," says PR guru Max Clifford. "The sky's the limit for Alesha. She could make millions from a new album, advertising and sponsorship deals, even movies… she's not too old to be a Bond Girl."



Strictly presenter Bruce Forsyth has also praised the talented singer, who danced her way to the title over fellow contestant Matt Di Angelo. "You could be Britain's Beyonce," the veteran performer told her. "You could become the biggest female star in this country. What an act you could be!"



Saturday night's victory marks the end of a troubled period for Alesha. Last Christmas, her husband, So Solid Crew star MC Harvey, admitted to an affair with singer Javine and then, just a few days later, she was dropped by her record company.



Her dancing success has turned that all around. "It's put a smile on my face," she said. "2007 is great.



"I'm over the moon. I can't believe it! It was worth all the bruises, all the lack of sleep, all the painful cuts and sore joints, all the tears and all the 380 hours of training," she added about her Strictly experience.



Now Alesha has admitted she'd like to work in theatre. "I would love to do musicals, especially something like Chicago". A new album also looks to be on the cards for 2008. "It's the best Christmas present a girl could ask for," said the delighted champion.