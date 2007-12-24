Celebrities

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

It was a festive family outing for Marcia and Tom as they took their twin girls to visit Father Christmas in an LA shopping mall
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge

Ten-months-old Eden and Savannah sat on Santa's lap as mum and dad took photos of the special moment
Photo: © Rex

Marcia's baby twins make their first visit to Santa's Grotto

24 DECEMBER 2007

Baby’s first Christmas is always a special event and celebrity mum Marcia Cross is pulling out all the stops to ensure her twin daughters have a festive holiday to remember.

The Desperate Housewives star and her stockbroker husband Tom Mahoney called into an LA shopping mall to get some family photos taken with Santa, with ten-month-old Eden and Savannah taking the traditional seat - on Father Christmas' lap with their proud parents close by.

Flame-haired Marcia, 45, has made no secret of the fact she is looking forward to her first Christmas as a mother.

"It's all new," she said. "It's our first Christmas together as a family and it's probably going to be sort of quiet. I want to go out and take a hike in the woods and have a day of outdoors activities. Just all kids, all day. It will be fun."

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button