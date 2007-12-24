Marcia's baby twins make their first visit to Santa's Grotto

Baby’s first Christmas is always a special event and celebrity mum Marcia Cross is pulling out all the stops to ensure her twin daughters have a festive holiday to remember.



The Desperate Housewives star and her stockbroker husband Tom Mahoney called into an LA shopping mall to get some family photos taken with Santa, with ten-month-old Eden and Savannah taking the traditional seat - on Father Christmas' lap with their proud parents close by.



Flame-haired Marcia, 45, has made no secret of the fact she is looking forward to her first Christmas as a mother.



"It's all new," she said. "It's our first Christmas together as a family and it's probably going to be sort of quiet. I want to go out and take a hike in the woods and have a day of outdoors activities. Just all kids, all day. It will be fun."