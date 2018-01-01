Celebrities

Nicolette displays her svelte physique in a red bikini as she strolls along the beach with her singer beau Michael Bolton
Beach babe Nicolette makes waves in the Caribbean

27 DECEMBER 2007

Desperate Housewives star Nicolette Sheridan certainly hasn’t been over-indulging in mince pies and mulled wine this Christmas. The actress has been showing off an enviable figure as she enjoys a romantic festive break in the Caribbean with fiancé Michael Bolton this week.

And it's hardly surprising the glam actress has a big smile on her face as she ambles along the tropical beach with her beau. At 44, she has a figure women half her age would be proud of - and her 54-year-old husband-to-be looks in great shape too.

Nicolette, who's yet to set a date for her wedding to the Georgia On My Mind singer, showed off her fab figure in a tiny red bikini. And the loved-up couple demonstrated how they maintain such trim physiques. After a sunbathing session, the good-looking pair went for a jog along the water's edge.

