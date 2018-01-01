Beach babe Nicolette makes waves in the Caribbean

27 DECEMBER 2007



Desperate Housewives star Nicolette Sheridan certainly hasn’t been over-indulging in mince pies and mulled wine this Christmas. The actress has been showing off an enviable figure as she enjoys a romantic festive break in the Caribbean with fiancé Michael Bolton this week.



And it's hardly surprising the glam actress has a big smile on her face as she ambles along the tropical beach with her beau. At 44, she has a figure women half her age would be proud of - and her 54-year-old husband-to-be looks in great shape too.



Nicolette, who's yet to set a date for her wedding to the Georgia On My Mind singer, showed off her fab figure in a tiny red bikini. And the loved-up couple demonstrated how they maintain such trim physiques. After a sunbathing session, the good-looking pair went for a jog along the water's edge.