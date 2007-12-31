Celebrities

The famous siblings got the chance to catch up on each other's life as they joined fellow celebs inaugurating a Las Vegas nightclub
Photo: © Getty Images
Also at the bash were Adrien and his lovely Spanish señorita Elsa
Photo: © Getty Images

Kelly and Jack party at glitzy, pyramid-shaped Vegas venue

31 DECEMBER 2007

After her all-singing, all-dancing role on the West End stage in Chicago, Kelly Osbourne must be relishing time off. Just before the holidays the first daughter of rock revealed her schedule had been so packed she hadn't seen her folks since the hit musical's first night.

On Sunday Kelly, who wowed fans playing gaoler Mamma Morton in the show, made up for lost time by hitting Las Vegas with her brother Jack. There was some official business to attend to as they'd been invited to head up the guest list at the city's brand new $11-million Cathouse Club.

At the party inside the pyramid-shaped Luxor casino the famous siblings had a good catch-up while rubbing shoulders with other famous faces.

Among those raising the celeb quotient were The Pianist actor Adrien Brody and his Spanish girlfriend Elsa Pataky, plus Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

