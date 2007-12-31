hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
On a holiday in St Barts with her young son Augustin, the fashion chameleon shows she finds her new role every bit as rewarding as the high-profile catwalk career which made her a household name
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Also enjoying some R&R on the island were pop star Billy Joel and his wife of three years Katie Lee
Photo: © Rex
31 DECEMBER 2007
She famously claimed not to get out of bed for less than $10,000, but Linda Evangelista seems to be loving her new role - even though it's unpaid and the hours are long.
Since becoming a mum to little Augustin James the 42-year-old Canadian supermodel has been radiating newfound contentment.
And there was no mistaking her maternal affection as mother and son took to the water in a yacht off the Caribbean island of St Barts. Linda - who's discreetly refused to name the father of her 14-month-old boy - cradled Augustin tenderly, while also juggling a bottle of milk and a teddy bear.
Meanwhile another A-lister has been taking advantage of the exclusive location's sunny climes and crystal clear waters.
Uptown Girl singer Billy Joel, 58, and his 26-year-old wife, culinary writer Katie Lee, are enjoying a romantic holiday on the French-speaking isle. The couple, who've been inseparable since tying the knot in October 2004, looked relaxed as they whiled away some time on board a yacht.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.