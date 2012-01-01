Sarah Lancashire joins big name stars set for 'Dr Who' roles

2 JANUARY 2008

The upcoming series of Dr Who is certainly shaping up to be an all-star affair. Following in the footsteps of pop princess Kylie Minogue, the latest celeb to add her celebrity credentials to the cast of the hit BBC programme is former Coronation Street favourite Sarah Lancashire.



"I'm absolutely thrilled to be in Dr Who," revealed the star, who is set to play evil yet 'enigmatic and powerful businesswoman' Miss Foster. "It's a brilliant episode and I'm looking forward to taking the Time Lord on," she added.



The 43-year-old, who is best known for her role as bubbly Corrie barmaid Raquel Watts, isn't the only big name to be signed up to the latest series - the last in which David Tennant will star as the Doctor. Bille Piper will be back as assistant Rose Tyler, and comedienne Catherine Tate also returns as sidekick Donna Noble. "This series is going to be the best yet," enthused an insider on the show.



The first episode will hit UK screens in the spring.