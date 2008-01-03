Canadian stars Joshua and Avril enjoy a romantic start to 2008

As they bid farewell to 2007 at an elegant Great Gatsby-themed dinner in New York, romance was in the air for Canadian-born Joshua Jackson and girlfriend Diane Kruger. And, as in F Scott Fitzgerald's famous novel, the promise of new beginnings was prominent at the party, where the photogenic pair rang in their first New Year together as a couple.



Guests at the sophisticated soirée took inspiration from the American novel for their attire, turning up in a selection of 1920s costumes. While Troy actress Diane looked every inch the flapper with her dramatic makeup and a glam fur stole, her Dawson's Creek beau opted for a smart bow tie to complete his look.



The high-profile couple, who have been dating for almost a year, spent the festive season apart. Joshua celebrated Christmas with his family, while his stunning girlfriend headed home to Germany to be with her mum. The pair were clearly enjoying being back together for New Year, though. "It's just easy," the 31-year-old actress says of their relationship. "It just flows, and I think that's the good thing."



Meanwhile, fellow Canadian and Las Vegas party-host Avril Lavigne had a loved-up beginning to 2008, too. The songstress, who threw a glittering party at Sin City's Planet Hollywood Hotel, kept husband Deryck Whibley close by all night long. The 23-year-old and her Sum 41 frontman beau shared a kiss at midnight before partying until the early hours alongside crunk star Lil' Jon.



It's set to be a busy year for the Complicated singer, who'll kick off a world tour in Canada in March.