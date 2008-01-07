Pamela heads home to Vancouver as divorce moves up a notch

7 JANUARY 2008

After hosting what turned out to be one of Las Vegas' most glitzy New Year's Eve bashes, hard-working Pamela Anderson deserved to kick off 2008 with a break. So with her children in tow the Canadian has headed back to her Vancouver hometown for a little post-seasonal R&R.



The former Baywatch actress, who was discovered after being picked up by cameras among spectators at a Vancouver football match, was back in supporter mode as she teamed up with a mascot for her Canuck hockey team during the outfit's clash against the New York Rangers this weekend. And she seemed in high spirits after bidding farewell to 2007 in Sin City.



"My kids and I had a great New Years in Vegas!" the blonde bombshell posted on her blog. "They loved the fireworks and hot chocolate at midnight. Mommy made it home by 1:30am. Nice! Now… getting rest and planning the new year."



The Vancouver down-time comes in the wake of recent reports that the former Baywatch babe's divorce from husband Rick Solomon may be going ahead after all. Just days after announcing that they were "working things out," it has emerged Pamela's lawyers have progressed the split by serving a summons in an LA court. "I would think this means the divorce is going ahead," says an expert in family law.



When asked on New Year's Eve if there were problems in her three-month-old marriage, the 40-year-old responded: "Oh there's plenty. What can you do? We're all human. We're all trying."



The star is approaching 2008 with a positive frame of mind, however. "This is the year I do everything I wanted to do – my way," she says. "I have so many great projects – for the environment, for animals. I'm going to be proud of every single day – and make sure I do not veer from the path."