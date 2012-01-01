Rod and Penny's son recovering at home after meningitis scare

8 JANUARY 2008

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster were back at their Miami home with their son Alistair yesterday, as the two-year-old recovered from a health scare his parents feared might be meningitis.



When the toddler suddenly developed a high temperature the 63-year-old rocker and his model wife were taking no chances. They immediately rushed the youngster to a nearby hospital, where doctors reassured them there was nothing to worry about.



"Rod looked very worried and Penny appeared tearful," said a source. "Like any parents, they were worried it could be something like meningitis."



Fortunately, Alistair - who is Rod's seventh child and Penny's first - was diagnosed with nothing more than an ear infection and allowed home after being examined. Strictly Come Dancing contestant Penny said: "He's responding well to the antibiotics at home."