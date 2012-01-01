Tamzin's baby dreams come true as she announces pregnancy

9 JANUARY 2008

Since marrying fellow actor Tom Ellis in June 2006, Tamzin Outhwaite has made no secret of her desire to become a mum. Now her dreams of starting a family have come true as her spokesman confirmed her pregnancy. "They are over the moon. It's exactly what they've been hoping for," says a friend of the couple. The newcomer will be a sibling for Tom's two-year-old daughter Nora, from a previous relationship.



Former EastEnders actress Tamzin, who is thought to be three months pregnant and said to be "absolutely delighted", left the hit BBC drama Hotel Babylon last year and has since filmed upcoming ITV crime series The Fixer. Last summer she revealed she had been turning down parts to try for a baby. "I don't want to leave it too late, especially as we want more than one child," the 37-year-old said just before her wedding. "I am not worried in the least about my career taking a back seat. I want to change my priorities."



It remains to be seen whether the popular TV star will carry on her successful acting career once the baby is born. She previously admitted her career ambitions have been more than fulfilled. "I would be quite happy not to work again and look after the children," she said.