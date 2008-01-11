End Of Year poll results reveal readers' favourites in 2007

11 JANUARY 2008

As our end of the year poll drew to a close it was clear hellomagazine.com readers have some firm ideas about the key celebrity moments and trends of 2007. Asked who you think underwent the hottest makeover, which new release got your vote for best pop single and what TV drama rates as the steamiest to hit screens in the last 12 months, you voted in your thousands. And you were equally vocal about the host of other topics in the poll.



It may have been a year dominated by the Spice Girls reunion, but when it came to choosing the band that staged the most surprising comeback over 65 per cent of you thought Take That most deserved the title.



And the lads from Manchester scored a double win in our poll. Their hit song Patience beat off stiff competition from Rihanna's summer anthem Umbrella and X Factor winner Leona Lewis' Bleeding Love to be named best pop single.



Love was in the air for celebrities and royals alike in 2007. Hollywood pairing Jake Gyllenhaal and Reese Witherspoon were chosen as the year's coolest new couple by just over two thirds of voters, while Prince William and Kate Middleton's decision to give their romance another chance swept the board in the favourite royal event category.



It seems our readers didn't find it quite so easy to choose the most engaging reality star, though. Paul Potts, the former-mobile phone salesman who captured the hearts of the nation after winning Britain's Got Talent, narrowly came top in the category - with Celebrity Big Brother's Shilpa Shetty coming a close second.



The media frenzy surrounding Spice Girl Mel B's baby by Eddie Murphy didn't go unnoticed by our readers either - as little Angel Iris was named highest profile new baby. Meanwhile mum-of-one Katie Holmes, who has been impressing fashionistas with her star turns on the red carpet circuit of late, was voted the year's hottest celeb makeover.



Tom's girl wasn't the only one impressing our readers in the style stakes. Bright-young-thing Lily Donaldson, 20, was named new model most likely to last.



In other categories The Tudors won steamiest TV drama, thoughSecret Diary Of A Call Girl wasn't far behind, while the UK's most inspiring sporting hero was awarded to Formula One race ace Lewis Hamilton.