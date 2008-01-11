New arrival Beckett is the third child for the designer and her husband
Meanwhile, Australian actress Toni Collette has become a mum for the first time, with the Wednesday birth of her daughter Sage
The New Year got off to an exciting start for Stella McCartney after the fashion designer and her publisher husband Alasdhair Willis celebrated the arrival of their third child, a boy, on Tuesday. Beckett Robert Lee is the latest addition to 36-year-old Stella's rapidly expanding brood.
He joins brother Miller Alasdhair James, nearly three, and sister Bailey Linda Olwyn, who turned one in December. A spokesperson says mother and son are doing well.
Over in Sydney, Little Miss Sunshine star Toni Collette welcomed daughter Sage Florence.
Born on Wednesday, the little girl is the first baby for the 35-year-old actress and her musician husband of four years David Galafassi. "All are well and very happy," says the actress' representative.