Christina becomes a mum just hours after Nicole has daughter

14 JANUARY 2008

Christina Aguilera and her music exec husband Jordan Bratman have welcomed a baby boy the day after fellow Hollywood couple Nicole Richie and Joel Madden celebrated the birth of their daughter. The 27-year-old singer gave birth to son Max Liron Bratman, who weighed 6lb 2oz, at 10.05pm on Saturday night in an LA hospital.



In a message posted on her official website, which was decorated for the occasion with blue balloons, the proud new mum wrote: "Today is a very joyful and special day for Jordan and I as we welcome our first son into this world."



She also posted a special video of her song Save Me From Myself, which showed footage from the couple's wedding in 2005, as a surprise gesture to her fans. "Just a little something to say 'thank you' for your undying love and support. It is in no small part because of you that I live such a blessed and wonderful life," added the four-time Grammy winner.



Her record label RCA confirmed mother and son were doing well. Christina, who has said she wants to balance motherhood with her career, kept the sex of her baby a secret throughout her pregnancy but many speculated it would be a boy after she held a blue-themed baby shower in November.



Meanwhile Lionel Richie's daughter Nicole, 26, has left hospital with her new bundle of joy, daughter Harlow Winter Kate Madden – named after famous 1930s screen siren Jean Harlow. The little girl, who weighed in at 6lb 7oz, was born on Friday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre - where Max Bratman was also born. "We are very blessed, she's healthy and beautiful and so good already," Joel told reporters on Saturday. "We are very happy".