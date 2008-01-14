Alicia and Tyra win Black Entertainment Television awards

Tyra Banks and Alicia Keys were among a host a familiar faces being honoured at Saturday night's Black Entertainment Television gala, which recognises the achievements of black people in all walks of American life, from education to public service.



Alicia, who was presented with the 'award for entertainment', shared her red carpet moment at the Washington event with proud paralegal mum Terri Augello. And helping make the evening particularly memorable for the Harlem born-beauty was her idol Stevie Wonder, who performed a rousing version of As especially for the Grammy award-winning chanteuse.



Looking radiant in a fuchsia-pink outfit with sparkling collar, Alicia was clearly delighted by the honour. "For me, I'm just a girl still from Harlem - and here I am," she said. "It's a tremendous feeling to do what you love and for people to love what you do... People are honouring me for doing what my heart tells me to do, (and that's) so fulfilling."



Also collecting a trophy was former model Tyra, who wowed the audience with a striking feathered gown and was presented with a media award for her role as executive producer on reality show America's Next Top Model and for her chat show The Tyra Banks Show.



