The footballer's fiancée had her man all to herself as they headed out for a celebratory meal following Manchester United's 6-0 defeat of Newcastle
Wayne organised an evening of dinner and dancing at their favourite Manchester haunts to make up for having to train over the Christmas period
15 JANUARY 2008
When his team scored one of the most convincing victories in its history, Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney chose to celebrate with the one person who truly understands the sacrifices called for by his football career - fiancée Coleen McLoughlin.
After the club's 6-0 annihilation of Newcastle over the weekend he decided to spoil Coleen, who recently revealed to HELLO! that Christmas mornings tend to be lonely affairs as the footie ace still has training.
Wayne more than made up for his absences over the holidays by arranging a special night for his 21-year-old fiancée on Saturday. Rather than enjoying a rowdy celebration with his teammates, the sports star whisked Coleen off to some of their favourite Manchester nightspots.
The pair started out with an intimate dinner at Wings Chinese restaurant, the setting for the footie star's 22nd birthday celebrations, before moving on to trendy club Panacea to bop the night away.