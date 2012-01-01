David and Snoop talk shop with plans for footwear range

16 JANUARY 2008

Should David Beckham and rapper Snoop Dogg ever decide they've had enough of their respective professions they'll have plenty of other options to fall back on. The forward-planning pals are discussing an unlikely alternative earner - their own range of bedroom slippers.



"We are talking about making a slipper together," revealed the US rap star. "So when I stop rapping and he stops playing soccer we can kick back and slip on a house shoe."



Their mutual appreciation for the comfy footwear was established after the soccer ace made a guest appearance on Snoop's US reality show Father Hood. "I got David a pair of slippers as a present," says the Paid Tha Cost To Be Da Boss star. "He took a picture of himself wearing them and sent it to me. I said, 'They look cool!'."



It seems the pair would more than jump at the chance to work with each other again, too. "I’ve been a big hip hop fan for many years," enthuses David. "To be asked to do something with Snoop was incredible." And Snoop - whose real name is Cordozar Calvin Broadus Jr - is equally as quick to praise his British pal. "David and I go back years," he says. "He's terrific with my kids and taught them how to shoot and score the perfect goal."



David's wife apparently took more convincing, however. Snoop has revealed that at first Victoria wasn't impressed by her husband's new choice of pal. "She didn't like me much," he admits. "She didn't like my bad boy persona." In the end though, the rapper won her over. "She's seen my show," he continued. "I'm cool with her now she knows I'm family orientated - that I have a structure and a wife."