'Men Behaving Badly' star Leslie to receive superbug payout

16 JANUARY 2008

British actress Leslie Ash looks set to receive £500,000 when her long-running NHS compensation case is finalised later this week. The star contracted a hospital superbug which left her fighting for her life as she was being treated at a London hospital in 2004.



The 47-year-old, who shot to fame playing Deborah in comedy series Men Behaving Badly, now walks with the aid of a stick. Three years ago she was admitted to hospital with broken ribs and a punctured lung after falling out of bed and onto a table. While being treated, she caught the bacterial bug MSSA, which is similar to MRSA.



Stating she would never get "active roles as an actress again", the star, who is married to former-footballer Lee Chapman, sought compensation from the NHS. A claim which is now being settled out of court.



"Matters are at a delicate stage," confirmed her lawyer. "The case will be settled in full this week."