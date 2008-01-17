The TV actress, who arrived on the arm of her new husband Chris Ivery, seemed to have taken the novels of Jazz Age author F Scott Fitzgerald as her inspiration at a recent New York gala
Escorted by her partner Ed Burns, Christy Turlington showed off her slinky take on the black and white dress code
Faced with the challenge of holding her own at a Chanel gala guaranteed to be teaming with long-limbed supermodels, Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo rose to the occasion with a sensational Roaring Twenties-style ensemble.
At the couture house's black-and-white-themed 'Night Of Diamonds' do - which was also attended by Christy Turlington and Helena Christensen - the TV medic was on glittering form.
Ellen dazzled in a satin top with outsize bow detail and diamante-encrusted panelled skirt. To complete The Great Gatsby-era look, her hair had been crimped and waved into a flattering flapper style.
The small-screen favourite wasn't the only one having fun with their sartorial style at the New York party launching Chanel's new limited-edition jewellery collection.
Fashion heiress Margherita Missoni - who's the face of her designer mum's perfume - was pretty in a flirty white cocktail dress with a ruffled bodice. As was Susan Sarandon's actress 22-year-old daughter Eva, whose father is director Franco Amurri, who stepped out in a sequin-encrusted little black dress.