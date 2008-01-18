Ex-'Blue Peter' presenter Richard weds Rebecca in rural wedding

Former Blue Peter presenter Richard Bacon was every inch the proud groom as he left St Andrews Church in Mells, Somerset, on Thursday with his new wife, Rebecca Macfarlane. Wearing traditional morning suit – and a broad smile – he cut a dapper figure next to his elegant bride who opted for a romantic white dress with lace bodice, white sash at the waist and ruched skirt accessorised with a simple posy of lily of the valley.



There were familiar faces from the media scene among the 180 guests, including news presenter Kirsty Young, Castaway host Danny Wallace, and recently wed Chris Evans with his golfer wife Natasha Shishmanian. After the service the celebs joined fellow guests to help the newlyweds celebrate at a £40,000 reception at Babington House – a favourite venue with the likes of Zoe Ball and DJ Norman Cook, who also held their wedding reception there.



Richard, who presents for BBC Radio Five Live, recently revealed he put off a throat operation so he would be able to say his vows. The 32-year-old needs surgery on a non-cancerous growth on his vocal cords. He met Rebecca when they both worked at Capital Radio, where she is the station's marketing manager, more than two years ago.



The happy couple, who were friends for a year before dating, live together in Chiswick near TV presenters Ant and Dec. They are expected to honeymoon in the Maldives for two weeks.