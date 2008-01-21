EastEnders' Kara and James join TV twins at charity bash

The former couple, who met while working together on the BBC soap, were among the famous faces bringing a smile to kids attending the London charity bash
Photo: © Rex
Photo: © Getty Images
Although they ended their romance last year after drifting apart, former EastEnders couple Kara Tointon and James Alexandrou showed they're still great pals at the weekend when they teamed up for a good cause.
The 24-year-old actress and her former beau, who portrayed Martin Fowler in the BBC soap, were among celebrity guests bringing a smile to some 650 children attending the London Mad Hatter's Tea Party. The annual bash, which features comedy, music and dancing is organised by The London Taxi Drivers' Fund For Underprivileged Children.
Joining the glam pair at the colourful event were Cheeky Girls Monica and Gabriela Irimia, who took to the stage clad in cheerleaders outfits, and twin Big Brother winners Sam and Amanda Marchant.