Jet-setting Posh takes in Paris fashion show ahead of UK gig

24 JANUARY 2008

Even by globe-trotting Victoria Beckham's standards, Wednesday was a whirlwind of celebrities, designers, and glamour. The dedicated fashionista, who's in the middle of the sell-out Spice Girls tour, jetted to Paris to watch a haute couture catwalk show, before heading back to the UK to perform a gig and catch up with old pals in Manchester that evening.



First on the busy 33-year-old's agenda was taking up a front row seat alongside supermodel Claudia Schiffer and burlesque beauty Dita Von Teese at Roland Mouret's show in the French capital. And the British designer's latest offerings certainly proved to be a hit with Posh. After admiring the dresses being showcased, she admitted: "I think I want them all!".



She also revealed her hectic schedule was wearing her out. "Of course I'm tired," she revealed. "That's why I'm wearing sunglasses!"



Then it was straight back to the UK for the Spice Girl, who joined Baby, Scary, Ginger and Sporty onstage for the first of three sell-out Manchester gigs. On hand support her British pal was Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria. The glam pair caught up backstage before Victoria had even had time to change out of her Roberto Cavalli-designed stage costume.



"I have such fond memories of living in Manchester," said Victoria, who was based in the city while footie ace husband David played for Manchester United. "So I'm really excited to be here. I've got all three kids with me - and David."