Jemima mixes partying with politics as she is reunited with ex

29 JANUARY 2008

Jemima Khan was in social butterfly mode as she breezed into London's upmarket Claridges hotel on Monday to support author Kate Reardon at the launch party for her new book Top Tips For Girls. Fellow party girls about town Tamara Beckwith and Tania Bryer were also among the invitees, as was actor Sam West and shoe guru Christian Louboutin.



Earlier in the day, however, Jemima clearly had more serious concerns on her mind. The English rose – who turns 34 on Wednesday - was displaying another side as she reunited with former husband Imran Khan to protest outside 10 Downing Street.



The pair joined 400 other demonstrators in protesting against Pakistan president General Pervez Musharraf, who was visiting Prime Minister Gordon Brown for talks. Since their divorce in 2004 Jemima and Imran have remained on friendly terms. As well as being united by their two sons Sulaiman, 11 and eight-year-old Kasim, they share a strong interest in the politics of Imran's Pakistani homeland.



Jemima, who lived in Pakistan during her marriage to the former cricketer, said of Imran's surprise appearance: "It just happened that coincidentally he was here... and I thought it would be a really good boost if he could come." Last November she loyally spoke out in support of her politician ex-husband when he was placed under house arrest.