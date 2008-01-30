James sees wife Anne-Marie honoured for theatre role

30 JANUARY 2008

Anne-Marie Duff will have to make space on her rapidly filling mantelpiece after accepting two awards in one night on Tuesday.



The Saint Joan star was named best actress by the prestigious Critics' Circle association for her portrayal of the legendary martyr. She then raced across town to the South Bank awards to pick up another gong for the production on behalf of the cast.



And no one would have applauded the 37-year-old actress' success more loudly than her former Shameless co-star and husband James McAvoy, who's currently riding high in Hollywood with Oscar-tipped World War II drama Atonement.



Also enjoying the spotlight were Harry Potter writer JK Rowling, who received special recognition for lifetime achievement, and Kelly Osbourne, on stunning form in a Fifties-inspired dress.



A headline-making stint on the West End stage and a flourishing career as a TV presenter have given the Chicago star a new confidence and polish. And the Project Catwalk show host managed to look funky as well as flirty, in a colourful printed number.