Becks shows his devotion to Posh with latest tattoo

31 JANUARY 2008

When David Beckham stepped out this week with a nude image of his wife emblazoned across his chest, all eyes were on the Marc Jacobs tee-shirt. The footie ace was also showing off another - but more permanent - tribute, however, in the form of a new tattoo of his wife on his left forearm.



The latest addition to Becks' extensive collection of body art, done by his personal tattoo artist, depicts Victoria as an angel surrounded by stars. It's wrapped around a previous design - a Hindi inscription of his wife's name.



"They are both thrilled with the result," reveals a source. "It has been beautifully done. Victoria is flattered."



"He thinks she’s his angel," adds a pal. "Which is why he got an image of her among the stars."



David showed off the new design during a kick about on the beach in Brazil, where he was inaugurating his latest footie academy for kids.



While the latest tattoo is his 11th, it's unlikely to be his last. The Prison Break fan reportedly wants to emulate Wentworth Miller's character in the hit US series - whose upper torso is covered in inked designs.



"I don't envy him having it done," said flattered Wentworth. "There's a lot of work and pain for a tattoo that size!"



Also sporting some new body art this week was 18-year-old Peaches Geldof. Bob's girl showed off a new design on her upper left arm reading 'Ex-Valentine' while she enjoyed a night in trendy London club Sketch. The tattoo, reportedly her 11th, is on her upper left arm - the same place where her late mother Paula Yates had a green dragon design.