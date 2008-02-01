Elton and football stars pitch in for good causes along with PM

1 FEBRUARY 2008

He's more used to rubbing shoulders with MPs and international statesmen, but Gordon Brown appeared equally at home mingling with football heroes and celebrities such as Elton John at a black-tie fundraiser for a children's charity close to his heart.



At Thursday's 'Liv' gala, in aid of cystic fibrosis charities, the prime minister and his wife Sarah - whose youngest son Fraser suffers from the condition - seemed delighted with the high profile turnout, which included England players such as Peter Crouch and John Terry.



The Dorchester party was the brainchild of former Arsenal striker, Thierry Henri. The Frenchman, whose best friend's daughter is also a sufferer, then enlisted the backing of David Beckham.



In the event both were absent due to unavoidable footballing commitments: Thierry was called up to play for his club, Barcelona, while David had to fly back to the US for training with LA Galaxy.



But their friends certainly made sure the do went with a swing. Becks' pal, Elton John was on particularly effervescent form as he performed and gave everyone the giggles by kissing bald Little Britain star Matt Lucas on the head.