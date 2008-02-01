Burlesque dancer Dita joins high society at Viennese ball

Attending the glitzy event as the special guest of construction mogul Richard Lugner, Dita epitomised the formal glamour of the occasion in a striking silver gown
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Also at the society bash was Desperate Housewives actress Teri Hatcher, elegant in chocolate-hued satin
Photo: © Getty Images
1 FEBRUARY 2008
Dita Von Teese brought her distinctive Hollywood glamour to Vienna on Thursday night when she attended the Austrian capital's annual Opera Ball. The burlesque dancer was a vision in a dramatic gown of silver tiers complemented by sparkling earrings and a striking 'fan'-shaped hairdo.
Like Paris Hilton and Carmen Electra before her, Dita attended the event at the personal invitation of construction mogul Richard Lugner. The porcelain-skinned 35-year-old brought something extra to proceedings this year, performing her famed striptease routine at the start of the aristocratic event.
Dita wasn't the only celebrity turning heads at the prestigious gathering. Desperate Housewives actress Teri Hatcher was also among the guests, looking glamorous in a strapless gown in chocolate-coloured satin.
Rich in tradition, the opulent white-tie ball is the highlight of Vienna's carnival season. Held amidst the magnificent surroundings of the Vienna State Opera House it is attended by the cream of Austrian society.