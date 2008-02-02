The 44-year-old actress, who is a member of the charity's board of trustees, arrived at the glitzy event looking glamorous in a strapless gold dress
Christy Turlington, who was accompanied to the event by her husband Ed Burns, joined award-winner Bobby Shriver on stage as he collected his prize
Tickling the ivories with a special performance was 64-year-old Barry Manilow
Stars from the worlds of stage, screen and fashion mingled together at a special charity gala in New York as British actress Natasha Richardson joined a host of celebrities including Roberto Cavalli and Lauren Bush at the annual charity Amfar gala.
And there was a treat in store for them – a special performance from American singing icon Barry Manilow.
The piano-playing legend was the star of the night at the glitzy black-tie event, which is dedicated to AIDS research and education.
Looking striking in a strapless gold frock, Natasha, who is also a member of the charity's board of trustees, gave a speech to open the special evening in front of guests including fashion designer Marc Jacobs, US Vogue editor Anna Wintour and singer Natasha Bedingfield.
Also on hand to bring extra glamour to the event was former supermodel Christy Turlington, in a chic black halter dress, who was accompanied by her husband Ed Burns.
Managing to raise more than $900,000 for the worthwhile cause, the star-studded event honoured individuals for their distinctive contributions. This year prize-winners included Kennedy family member Bobby Schriver, who co-founded RED, which raises money for AIDS relief in Africa.