Eva dresses to impress as she promotes her new film

3 FEBRUARY 2008

Stylish actress Eva Longoria pulled out all the stops as she hit the publicity trail recently wearing an amazing seven outfits in one day – not including three different coats.



The Desperate Housewife's had an early start. As the sun was rising, she was stepping out to appear on The Today Show, wearing a vintage fur covering a cute ruffled blouse and leopard-print skirt.



Throughout the day, newlywed Eva – who is on a break from the hit show during the scriptwriters' strike – donned a figure-hugging Michael Kors sheath dress, a bright purple ruffled number from Tuleh, went more casual in a pair of pinstriped trousers and then embraced casual chic with jeans by Rock and Republic.



That night, the star of Over Her Dead Body arrived for an appearance on The Late Show wearing a stunning beaded flapper-style dress by top designer Jenny Packham.



And she hadn't finished there . . . after her performance on the popular TV programme, the 32-year-old brunette was spotted sporting a stylish trench coat and casual trousers.