Mum-to-be J Lo stocks up on comfy footwear ahead of birth

5 FEBRUARY 2008

Jennifer Lopez is certainly pulling out all the stops to ensure she's prepared for motherhood. At a time when most mums-to-be are relaxing ahead of their impending birth date, the heavily pregnant star has been doing some last-minute shoe shopping in and around New York.



Accompanied by her sister Linda, the I'm Real singer, who announced she's expecting her first child with husband Marc Anthony back in November, concealed her baby bump in a long black coat as she browsed the stores in a Long Island mall. With her outsized shades and flawless makeup, the only clue to J Lo's condition was her choice of footwear. Gone were the ever-present high-heels, and in their place a pair of sensible black ballet pumps.

It's a look the singer seems to be planning to channel for the next few weeks, too - as she apparently stocked up on more than six pairs of comfy shoes on her shopping trip.



Meanwhile, speculation the happy couple are expecting twins has reached fever-pitch in the US, with reports circulating that the Love Don't Cost A Thing star's mum Guadalupe has bought two baby ID bracelets from a New York jewellery store.