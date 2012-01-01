Footballer's fiancée Coleen kicks around in the Caribbean surf

6 FEBRUARY 2008

Coleen McLoughlin found the perfect way to while away her time as her football star fiancé Wayne Rooney threw himself into preparations for an international match.



As the England striker trained with his colleagues in chilly Britain, the shapely Liverpool lass jetted off to the Caribbean on a sunshine break with two pals.



The England team's new boss, Fabio Capello, has reportedly put restrictions on players contacting their wives or girlfriends as part of a strategy to focus their minds ahead of games.



Coleen seemed unconcerned by the new ruling as she showed off her gorgeous figure in a daring leopard-print bikini.



Looking tanned and toned, the 21-year-old - who recently revealed to HELLO! that she plans to marry this summer - enjoyed refreshing dips in the sea at a Barbados resort and had fun riding a jet-ski.



Though she's admitted to watching her weight, down-to-earth Coleen insists she's relaxed about her appearance. "I want to enjoy my holiday rather than worry about how I look," she emphasised in the run-up to the vacation.