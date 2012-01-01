J Lo's father confirms the singer is expecting two bundles of joy

6 FEBRUARY 2008

The reports that have been circulating for months have finally been confirmed. Jennifer Lopez and her husband Marc Anthony are expecting twins, says the singer's father, who also revealed it's not the first time the Lopez family has had to prepare for two bundles of joy arriving at once.



"Yes, it's twins," said David Lopez, speaking on a US Spanish-language TV show. "The thing is… my sister also had twins, so it's a hereditary thing."



While he didn't reveal the sex of the new babies, David did take the opportunity to express his happiness for his 38-year-old daughter. "I'm very proud. Jennifer has yearned to be a mother for many years," he said.



With the arrivals due any day now, the grandad-to-be has already picked out some gifts for the new children. "In Puerto Rico it's custom to buy an azabache black stone bracelet for babies to protect them from the evil eye, it's part of our culture," he explained.