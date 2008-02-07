Former tennis ace Boris charms Kylie at German awards bash

When pop princess Kylie Minogue was honoured at a Berlin awards bash this week, one of Germany's most famous faces was on hand to present her with her prize - former tennis ace Boris Becker.



As he handed over the trophy for best international act at the Golden Camera awards, charismatic Boris wasn't going to let the opportunity to get up close and personal with one of the world's most desired women pass him by. The tennis champ gave a smiling Kylie - who was showing off a new curly 'do - a congratulatory peck on the cheek.



The Aussie songstress wasn't the only one scooping a camera-shaped trophy at the glitzy ceremony. Also picking up the coveted awards were Million Dollar Baby Hilary Swank, named best international actress, and The Godfather veteran Robert De Niro, who took home a lifetime achievement award. The pair then celebrated their wins onstage with 81-year-old Roll Over Beethoven star Chuck Berry, who was also honoured for his contribution to music.