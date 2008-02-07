Tom and Katie lead complementary dressing master class

7 FEBRUARY 2008

Some of Hollywood's most glamorous pairings gave a master class in the art of complementary dressing as they stepped out to a charity event in New York this week. In choosing a satin-revered velvet tux Tom Cruise ensured he was the perfect foil for his wife's dramatic scarlet number. And it wasn't only the sculpted cut and sassy back slit of Katie Holmes' gown which ensured she made an impact alongside her hunky man. A pair of towering gold stilettos added to the striking effect.



Someone else helping focus attention on his platinum-haired wife was Gwen Stefani's husband Gavin Rossdale. By adopting head-to-toe black to escort his lovely lady the British rocker made sure that Gwen, in her elaborately coloured and beaded bodice, stood out even more than usual among the other famous faces at the UNICEF bash in aid of Malawi orphans.



It was a tactic echoed by Drew Barrymore's new partner Justin Long. While the Charlie's Angels beauty was a flamboyant fashion statement in a black gown emblazoned with a bold yellow motif, her Dodgeball actor beau was a picture of sartorial understatement in a classic black suit and tie combo.



Meanwhile the host of the event, Madonna, was more than happy to share both the limelight and fashion commentary with her partner for the evening - pretty 13-year-old daughter Lourdes. And the youngster seemed completely at home in the role, flashing a winning smile at photographers and mirroring her famous mother's hands-on-hip pose with all the poise of a red carpet pro.



The night's cause - Malawi orphans - holds special significance for Lourdes' mum, of course, as she and husband Guy Ritchie are currently in the process of adopting a two-and-a-half-year-old boy from the African country.