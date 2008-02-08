The Desperate Housewife shot the eye-catching ads for a women's sports and leisure line
Photo: © Bebe Sport
Eva's racy campaign should give daring water babies plenty of inspiration for their beach wear this year
Photo: © Bebe Sport
Sultry Eva Longoria may be off screens during the Hollywood writers' strike, but her fans can still see plenty of her. The Desperate Housewives seductress has posed for a sizzling swimwear ad campaign.
In a shot guaranteed to set male pulses racing, the petite actress is pictured in a bold gold one-piece, cut away at the sides to reveal her trim physique.
For another steamy snap, Eva shows off a barely-there swimsuit in silver, leaning languorously against the bonnet of a yellow sports car.
The images were taken for women's leisure brand Bebe Sports, which the Latina beauty signed to promote last year. "I love how comfortable the collection is," said Eva, who replaced The OC star, Mischa Barton as the face and figure of the label.