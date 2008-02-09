Family and friends say an emotional farewell to actor Heath

9 FEBRUARY 2008

A host of Hollywood stars gathered in Australia this weekend to say farewell to acclaimed actor Heath Ledger at a private memorial service in his home town.



More than 500 guests attended the Perth service, which came ahead of a small funeral for the 28-year-old who died of an accidental prescription drug overdose last month.



Wearing dark glasses, Michelle Williams, the Brokeback Mountain star's former fiancée and mother of his two-year-old daughter, Matilda, arrived clutching the arm of his older sister, Kate.



Australian actors Cate Blanchett, who starred with Heath in the Dylan bio-pic I'm Not There, and Bryan Brown were also among the mourners, along with Heath's ex-girlfriend, supermodel Gemma Ward.



During the 75-minute memorial service, Oscar-winner Cate read a eulogy to the actor which remembered the times they had shared in New York and Los Angeles.



After the moving service, which included a video tribute showing Heath with his young daughter, the family and some of the actor's closest friends attended a funeral in nearby Fremantle. An emotional Michelle is reported to have read the Shakespearean sonnet Shall I Compare Thee To A Summer’s Day? to the small group.



"It's a pretty sad time and we are finding it difficult to cope by ourselves, let alone cope with everybody around the world," Heath's dad, Kim, revealed, before adding: "We do really appreciate the outpouring and the emotional support from all over the world."



The day ended with a sunset wake in a restaurant overlooking Cottesloe beach in Perth, one of the actor's favourite spots. As the daylight faded, a group of fans - and Michelle - splashed into the waves in a joyous celebration of Heath's life.