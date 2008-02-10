The cast of Atonement have racked up an impressive 14 nominations, including Best Supporting Actress for 13-year-old Saoirse Ronan
British star Daniel Day-Lewis will be hoping to walk away with the Best Actor BAFTA for There Will Be Blood
Julie is nominated for the Best Actress gong for her portrayal of an Alzheimer's patient in Away From Her
10 FEBRUARY 2008
Two of the year's hottest award ceremonies get underway tonight and a host of British stars are in line for the top titles.
Presenters Ricky Gervais and Sir Ian McKellen will join the celebs striding the red carpet in London this evening to celebrate Britain's prestigious BAFTAs.
Actors Daniel Day-Lewis and James McAvoy are both nominated for the Best Actor award while the leading ladies include Keira Knightley and Away From Her actress Julie Christie, who is expected to appear at the Royal Opera House.
As well as its leading actor and actress being up for a gong, Atonement, directed by British-born Joe Wright, has received a nomination for the Best Film award alongside Daniel's acclaimed vehicle, There Will Be Blood.
Across the pond in Los Angeles, all eyes at the music world's Grammy Awards will be on British singing sensation Amy Winehouse, who will perform live via satellite. The Back to Black star is nominated in six categories, including Album Of The Year and Best New Artist.
Competing with Amy in the Song Of The Year category is Corinne Bailey Rae, for her single Like A Star. Sir Paul McCartney will also be flying the flag for the UK after being nominated for three awards, including Best Pop Vocal Album for Memory Almost Full.