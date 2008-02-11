Posh finds Katie lookalike pal at New York fashion finale

Though the Spice Girl's elfin-featured companion bore a striking resemblance to Katie Holmes - right down to the eye-liner and the cupid's bow smile, she was in fact Cruel Intentions actress Selma Blair
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery
Also among the audience as Marc Jacobs presented his looks for next winter was Britney's former husband Kevin Federline, who showed off a new Mohawk-style 'do
Photo: © Getty Images
11 FEBRUARY 2008
When Victoria Beckham was spotted deep in conversation with a pretty, raven-haired beauty at the Marc Jacobs runway show as New York Fashion Week came to a close, onlookers could have been forgiven for thinking the Spice Girl was catching up with close friend Katie Holmes.
Posh's elfin-featured companion - who bears a striking resemblance to the Mad Money actress, right down to the eye-liner and the cupid's bow smile - was not Tom Cruise's wife, however, but Cruel Intentions actress Selma Blair.
The two ladies, who had both donned sparkling creations for the fashion bash, joined star guests in the front row as Victoria's American designer pal Marc - who recently used her image on a t-shirt promoting the need to cover up in the sun - presented his looks for next winter.
Also among the audience was Britney's former husband Kevin Federline - showing off a new Mohawk hairstyle - model Helena Christensen, and Blondie singer Deborah Harry.