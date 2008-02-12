Dad-to-be Matthew swaps beach caravan for Malibu mansion

The Fools Gold actor is currently supervising renovations to a $10-million property in Malibu, where he's planning to set up home with pregnant model girlfriend Camila Alves

Such luxurious domesticity is a stark change from the bachelor life he enjoyed when he set up home in a camper van on a trailer park. Preparing for a role in Surfer Dude, he spent the days surfing and working out by the Pacific Ocean and even used the camp's public showers

